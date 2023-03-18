In a war, WBA #10 heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) scored an ebntertaining sixth round TKO over WBA #9 Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-4, 27 KOs) on Saturday night at the Agenda Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Both came at each other and were willing to trade power punches. Each absorbed big shots. In round four, Miller rocked Browne, but Browne survived the round. Browne had a good recovery round in round five as both continued to trade. Miller finally battered Browne to the canvas in round six and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:33.

Fast-tracking cruiserweight Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (4-0, 1 KO) scored a ten round majority decision over WBO #11 Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (17-2, 14 KOs). Slow-paced fight for the first five rounds. Glanton got the better of it down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 95-95. Glanton was coming off a controversial loss in a WBO eliminator, so good name for Asbarov’s resume.

WBA #5, IBF #11 super featherweight Jono “King Kong” Carroll (24-2-1, 7 KOs) outscored three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-7, 26 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92. The fight was closer than the scores indicated.

In a rematch, cruiserweights Kureysh Sagov (8-2-1, 4 KOs) and Ali Baloyev (12-1-1, 8 KOs) battled to a majority draw.

Heavyweight Ruslan Fayfer (28-4-1, 18 KOs) won an eight round split decision over German Garcia Montes (8-5, 8 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 77-75, 75-77.

Featherweight Dana Coolwell (10-2, 7 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Hasibullah Ahmadi (15-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Pro-debuting bareknuckle fighter Emil Novruzov kayoed journeyman super welterweight Yeison Gonzalez (17-12, 12 KOs) at 1:10 of the second round.

Middleweight Samat Abdyrakhmanov (2-0, 0 KOs), mainly a bareknuckle fighter, outpointed journeyman Nicolas David “Mazazo” Veron (10-10-1, 3 KOs) over four rounds. Scores were 39-35 3x.