In a battle of attrition, welterweight Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) stopped Chris Jenkins (23-7-3, 8 KOs) in round nine to claim the vacant English welterweight title on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. Tough, gritty fight with Jenkins’ corner finally throwing in the towel. Time was 1:34.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KO)s teed off on Robert Ismay (11-1, 4 KOs) until the referee stepped in at 2:12 of round two. Dacres claimed the vacant English title.

Super bantamweight Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Thomas Masson (20-6-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant WBA Continental title. Scores 99-91, 100-90, 98-92.

Other Results:

Pat McCormack TKO8 Dario Socci (welterweight)

Callum French W8 Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Mark Dickinson W8 Ben Ridings (middleweight)

Adam Reichard W4 Jahfieus Faure (lightweight)

Maiseyrose Courtney W4 Buchra El Quaissi (female super flyweight)

Muhammad Ali W4 Sean Jackson (super bantamweight)