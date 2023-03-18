By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Lightweight prospect Dalis Kaleioupu (4-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii won a unanimous decision over Jonathan Perez (40-35, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia. It was a slow-paced opening round as Kaleioupu popped the jab. Continuing to work off the jab, Kaleioupu showed poise as Perez was aggressor coming straight in. Perez kept stalking in round three but was deducted a point for headbutt and urged Kaleioupu to trade, drawing cheers from the crowd. It was the bull vs. matador in the fourth, with Perez continuing to go forward and Kaleioupo boxing. Tied up inside in the fifth, Perez was using some rough tactics and was once again deducted a point. In the sixth and final round, Kaleioupu mixed it up with Perez on the inside trading and ripped away as he finished strong. After six rounds the judges scored the bout 60-52 3x.

San Diego featherweight Jorge Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) immediately and quickly disposed of Nicaragua’s Bryan Perez (12-17-1, 11 KOs) in one round. A combination by Chavez knocked Perez down and referee Jerry Cantu immediately waved off the bout.

Opening things up from the Pyramid in Long Beach, California, super featherweight Patricio “Cacahuate” Manuel (2-0) of Los Angeles won a fourth round technical decision over Hien Huynh (1-2) of St. Louis, Missouri. A looping right hand by Manuel in the opening round sat Huynh down. He rose up and finished the round. With a cut on on the left, Manuel worked in round two as he attacked a cut Huynh. Manuel scored another knockdown in the third, Huynh was quickly up and continued to fight on. Going into the fourth and final round Manuel appeared well ahead after scoring two knockdowns in the fight but Huynh could not continue due to the cut and the referee stopped the fight upon the doctor’s advice. Going to the cards all three judges scored the bout 40-34.