Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

For starters, this was not a typical IBF Meet the Champions cocktail event. The champions in attendance were not just IBF champions, nor were they just from Puerto Rico, this event was a full-blown banquet! Several hundred guests were in attendance.

Puerto Rico’s own WBO President Francisco Paco Valcarcel was on hand.

The champions in attendance included:

Ginjiro Shigeoka, Tomoki Kameda, Antoine Vanackere, Chantelle Cameron, Amanda Serrano, Miyo Yoshida, Michael Nunn, Juan LaPorte, Alberto Machado, Daniel Santos, Felix Trinidad, Rafael Del Valle, Wilfredo Mendez, Alfredo Escalera, Ivan Calderon, and Shane Mosley.

Dmitriy Salita was honored as USBA Promoter of the Year and he also accepted the plaque for USBA Fight of the Year- the USBA light heavyweight title fight between Ali Ismailov and Charles Foster, which was a Salita promotion.

Amanda Serrano accepted her ring for three defenses of her Featherweight title as well as the award for Female Fighter of the Year.

