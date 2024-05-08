May 8, 2024
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Why doesn’t Crawford fight Christian Mbilli up in Canada if he is really chasing the Canelo fight? Fighting a 10-0 junior middleweight doesn’t line him up for Canelo next.
    Mbilli is the #2 or #3 rated super middleweight across the board and has fought in North America for the past 3 years.
    Canelo isn’t going to drop any lower than 165 lbs.
    For people that want to see Canelo vs Crawford, Crawford should be jumping up to fight a top super middleweight, or don’t talk like Canelo Va Crawford will happen by early 2025.

    Reply
    • >