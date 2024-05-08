Photos: Sumio Yamada
Check out this GIANT Canelo-Munguia photo gallery for some incredible shots + the scorecard.
Why doesn’t Crawford fight Christian Mbilli up in Canada if he is really chasing the Canelo fight? Fighting a 10-0 junior middleweight doesn’t line him up for Canelo next.
Mbilli is the #2 or #3 rated super middleweight across the board and has fought in North America for the past 3 years.
Canelo isn’t going to drop any lower than 165 lbs.
For people that want to see Canelo vs Crawford, Crawford should be jumping up to fight a top super middleweight, or don’t talk like Canelo Va Crawford will happen by early 2025.