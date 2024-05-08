Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz has announced that he has renewed his long-term promotional contract with WBC and WBC #4, WBO #9 and IBF #10 lightweight Edwin “La Granada” De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs). The 24-year-old De Los Santos, a hard-punching southpaw from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has been with Lewkowicz’s Sampson Boxing for most of his career and found success in the United States, with nationally televised victories over fellow contenders, Luis Acosta (then 12-0), Jose Valenzuela (then 12-0) and Joseph Adorno (then 17-2-2).

