By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

This past Saturday Mexico once again remained on top of the world, after the sensational fight that Saul Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía gave us in Las Vegas, during the celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The famous anniversary date which has, for decades, become a tradition to host the greatest champion of the moment; Salvador Sanchez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales, De la Hoya, Mayweather and todays king Canelo Alvarez have “owned” such date.

Canelo vs Munguia was a fast-paced thrilling fight, spiced with non stop action. The young Munguía managed to land hard punches on Canelo several times and clearly dominated the beginning of the fight, making it highly dramatic.

Unbridled, Canelo reined him in, with his vast experience, crocodile like patience and high ring IQ plus great preparation. He weathered, parried and slipped punches, biding his time, until Jaime swung and overextended himself in the fourth round.Canelo instantaneously seized the momentary lapse and flaw, caught the younger man with a left hook, almost lifted him off his feet with a humongous right uppercut and added another left hook to the face for good measure. Down Jaime went to the canvass chastised and chastened.

More precise, poised and chillingly hard hitting, Canelo executed a high-level boxing master class thereafter, chalking up points by inflicting top marks, to brilliantly defend his super middleweight belts and in the process add to his collection the beautiful Tamaulipas belt, commemorating the 5 de Mayo.

I did not have the opportunity to be present in this memorable event held at the T Mobile Arena a promotion of PBC and TGB under the new series aired by Prime Video and also by DAZN. My oldest son Jose, graduated from North Eastern university with honors and I was together with my wife Christiane and Jose´s siblings enjoying every second of the so many moments that mark the new beggining of his life. Our great pride, and I would not change these days in the company of my entire family for anything.

I tried without success to put this thrilling fight to the back of my mind, but I did have to take a lot of calls and we finally ended up watching, thrilling and marveling to it as a family sitting in the hotel lobby thanks to my computer screen.

Many Congratulations Canelo. Such a special triumph with a taste, then a a tassel of glory. Also very well done Jaime. Even in losing the fight, your extraordinary effort earned you the respect of the fans and your illustrious opponent. You will surely be world champion in the near future.

Early morning on Monday the unified super bantamweight champion, Naoya “ The Monster” Inoue retained his world titles by knocking out the Luis Nery in the sixth round, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Inoue rose just as Gozilla did as he overcame a thunderous knockdown in found one, 55 thousand fans were shocked and at awe when the national hero hit the canvas and struggled to survive the rest of the round, the memory of Tyson being knocked out in the last fight at this venue came to everyone’s mind; Inoue is a great champion, he recovered, dropped Nery in rounds two and five and finally knocked him out in the sixth.

Mum’s The Word, as this week we celebrate Mothers Day on May.

The woman is supreme. The life giver, she gives birth, nurtures, guides, teaches and sets the example. the woman is a worker, she is love, she is passion and compassion. She is loyalty, she is everything… and our everything. And that is why I want to remember and revere the work of women in boxing, since in all the great stories of success for fighters there is a woman next to the successful champion, or a champion in her own right.

But I want to start with my Mom; The most adorable woman in the world, Doña Martha who married Don José in the provinces of Mexico, who worked while pregnant when my father was going through a difficult situation, she took him by the hands and said “José, as long as you have these two hands, we are going to be all rightget ”… Mother of six and grandmother of 14, she is the pillar of the Sulaimán Saldívar family.

Lonnie Ali did not marry Muhammad Ali, a megastar and universal figure, she married the legendary champion who was then afflicted with a terrible illness; Lonnie accompanied him through all the difficult years. Lonnie was always by his side every step of the way because outside the limelight, it was a life of suffering, needing loving and dedicated care in the privacy of their own home. The confirmation of such a Great, Great Woman.

Fula Duran, wife of Roberto Durán, always by his side, during the years of fame, partying and extravagance, but today, as always, she is with Duran. They are an exemplary couple, happy, united, amiable and adorable. Hand in hand with Hands Of Stone, forming a Rock of Ages.

Miriam came into the life of Julio César Chávez, during his darkest hours. She stuck to her guns, and now, after 15 years of his sobriety, they live happily, devotedly and contentedly.She is the steadying handbrake that Julio needs; She is the one who steers the steady course for him to be happy, gives him absolute freedom with faith and confidence. So together, they travel the world working, and establishing the champion’s legacy at its deserved rarefied heights.

Humberto Chiquita González met Margarita, serving and selling meat; He tells us that he climbed on a box, behind the counter, to make himself look taller, and when he saw his future wife, he gave her the choicest cuts of meat. A lot was at stake! Both have led a wonderful, industrious and healthy life, full of happiness, inseparable and with the joy of a beautiful family.

Kiki came into Mike Tyson life when everything was going south for the super star, she has given him balance, peace, warmth and has structured his life as a hard working couple who live happily just for being alive and serving others.

Thus I could continue with many love stories, in which women have been a fundamental part in the success of careers, life stories, and love stories. Another mighty All Time Great Carlos Zárate, with Nelly; Lennox Lewis, with Violet; Daniel Zaragoza, with Elsa; In short, these lines serve to pay tribute to all the women of the world.

There are also the mothers who are champions in the ring. It is not so common, since female fighters normally dedicate themselves to a career as boxers, and then seek to make their family.

Mariana La Barby Juárez is an exemplary doting mother, and her daughter Natasha is her inspiration to continue day after day to this day.

Ana María Torres, happily married to Cristobal Mora, did leave the ring to dedicate herself to creating a united home full of happiness, with her children Cristobal Rogelio and Julio Enrique.

Today’s anecdote…

My dad lost his mother, my grandmother Wasila, when he was just 17; She died of cancer at 42.

There wasn’t a single day that he didn’t mention her; He talked to her, asking her for strength, advice and guidance from heaven.

When Don José talked to us about his grandmother, he was filled with hope and enthusiasm; It was thanks to her that he learned the culture of service to others, her empathy and compassion towards everyone…

He told us many instances of when she did good turns without mentioning it or ever expecting anything in return. That is love in word and deed…indeed.

I appreciate your comments at [email protected]