Weights from Plant City, Florida Sergey Lipinets 141.6 vs. Robbie Davies Jr 141.6

Fernely Feliz Jr 204.2 vs. Cesar Navarro 216

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat 137 vs. Alberto Mercado 137

Robert Meriwether III 132 vs. Victor Manuel Lopez Gala 131.8

Terrence Williams 147 vs. Jonathan Ariel Sosa 147 Date: Wednesday, May 8

Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: Probox

TV: ProboxTV Cinco de Mayo, Viva Mexico, like in the good old days Weights from Nashville Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

