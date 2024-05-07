Sergey Lipinets 141.6 vs. Robbie Davies Jr 141.6
Fernely Feliz Jr 204.2 vs. Cesar Navarro 216
Tsendbaatar Erdenebat 137 vs. Alberto Mercado 137
Robert Meriwether III 132 vs. Victor Manuel Lopez Gala 131.8
Terrence Williams 147 vs. Jonathan Ariel Sosa 147
Date: Wednesday, May 8
Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida
Promoter: Probox
TV: ProboxTV
Well Lipinets sure did go downhill fast, from fighting on big cards to whatever this is meant to be
Lipinets should stay at 140 if he can make the weight. Last time he went up to 147, it didn’t go well. Yes, it was against Ennis, but the weight, I believe was too much. More of a payday fight.
I always wanted to see a Lipenets vs Prograis. I think it’s a good stylistic matchup, but it’s about 3 years too late. Even at this stage in their careers, they can have an entertaining fight with a possible sequel, doubling their money.
Besides boxing, Lipinets has had some wars in kickboxing too so the wear and tear that’s usual for boxers his age is accelerated. I hope he gets a few good wins before hanging them up.