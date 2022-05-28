Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Day 4 of the IBF 37th Annual Convention got underway at 9:00 a.m. with the medical seminar. Doctors Rick Weinstein, Paul Wallace and Massimiliano Bianco delivered their respective talks during the morning session.

Dr. Wallace gave his talk entitled “Weight Cutting & Dehydration In Combat Sports.”

Concussions, traumatic brain injury and susceptibility to knockouts are all linked to weight cutting by dehydration/rehydration.

In 2015, the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission) officially established the practice of dehydration and weight cutting as one of the largest industry-wide health concerns.

The CSAC has proposed a regulation concerning weight gain due to rehydration. Any fighter gaining 10-14.9% of their body weight may be required to move up a weight class for future bouts. Any fighter gaining 15% of their body weight may have their bout canceled.

In a 2019 study by the CSAC, 18% of the fighters had a 10-14% weight change. 1% saw a 15% increase in body weight. That same study showed numbers of fighters that exceeded 10% weight gain by sanctioning body:

WBC-11

IBF-6

WBA-9

WBO-8

NABF-4

Dr. Wallace also addressed the “old” practice of same day (day-of-the-fight) weigh-ins. “I’d love to see it, but it won’t happen. Taking water out of the body and putting it back in is a completely different process.”

Dr. Massimilliano Bianco delivered a talk entitled: “COVID-19 Heart & Sport.”

It was initially a timeline review of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s effect on the world, but in this case, especially sport and more specifically- boxing. While studies were being undertaken immediately, variants began to form in the UK, Brazil and South Africa, creating more problems. These variants were followed by an Indian variant and then Omicron.

Severe cases of COVID-19 affected the pulmonary systems of victims. Among hospitalized patients, 20% affected their cardiac systems in the form of Myocarditis and Pericarditis (inflammation of the cardiac muscle and/or lining of the heart, respectively). After vaccinations were developed and administered, more studies were conducted. These showed that cardiac inflammation still occurred, but at a significantly lower rate. When afflicted with myocarditis, there is a severe reduction in exercise tolerance and an athlete, or even a lay person who enjoys exercise, abstinence followed by medical clearance is the best course of action before resuming an exercise regimen.

Dr. Rick Weinstein also opened his talk with his thoughts on COVID-19. Weinstein promoted the use of vaccines and discussed comparisons between the 1918 pandemic and today’s COVID-19. According to Weinstein, the 1918 pandemic, dubbed “Spanish Flu,” exists today in the form of our common flu. It has mutated over the last century, but there are still over 600,000 deaths worldwide from the flu.

Weinstein, an orthopedic surgeon and ringside physician, then steered into his wheelhouse and discussed fractures related to boxing, most prevalently hand fractures. Neck injuries are also an issue in the event of a knockdown/knockout when a fighter hits the canvas. Weinstein cautioned against anyone “slapping” the fighter’s face to rouse them back to consciousness.

After a lunch break, both the judging seminar and the ratings meetings were held simultaneously. The judging seminar was conducted by Steve Weisfeld and Don Trella.

The concept of “The Mental Computer” and how it can be the secret to judging, was broached.

Judging the entire round, not just the end, is key. A round can be close, moderate or decisive, based on the domination of one fighter over the other. Both Trella and Weisfeld opined on the need to have a winner of a round, that a 10-10 round should be avoided at all costs. In the United States in 2021, only 0.1% (1:1000) scored rounds came back 10-10. It was 0.16% worldwide in 2021.

Forgetting the last round is also key. The round is over – delete what occurred in the last round from your memory immediately. A judge doesn’t want the events of the prior round to influence the next round.

Watching a previous bout of a fighter who a judge is about to officiate can lead to “pre-judging.” There is no need to watch a previous fight of a boxer one is about to judge. That can be done after the judged fight is over.

Preparation is key. Doing everything from eating beforehand, getting proper rest beforehand, bringing pens, paper clips, eye drops and dressing professionally can enhance and ensure one’s performance as a judge.

The assembly participated in a couple of concentration exercises- trying to focus on a certain action in a video, while other, possibly distracting actions were occurring simultaneously. Most attendees got the specifically requested action correct, but missed the other activities which occurred, when asked if they had noticed.

Knowing the rules: Unified Rules, 10-Point must system, Commission Rules… is paramount

Some 16 rounds of both female and male bouts were viewed and scored by those in attendance, followed by discussion of the results as well as a comparison to how the actual judges of those bouts scored it.

The ratings session was helmed by chairman George Martinez and assisted by Carlos Ortiz, Jr. and Ben Keilty. At the outset, a couple of awards were presented in advance of the Awards Banquet to be held later in the evening for promoters who had to leave early. Most Active Promoter went to Matchroom Boxing, represented by Kevin Rooney, Jr., while International Most Active Promoter went to Queensberry Promotions represented by Francis Warren.

The weight classes were gone through from Heavyweight down to Mini-Flyweight with promoters, managers and representatives of fighters in those divisions, all lobbying for their fighters to be elevated based on various reasons, mostly victories and activity. Ratings chair George Martinez fielded all the requests and stated that all concerned parties will hear the results by the first of the month.

The Annual Awards Banquet will take place later tonight at 7 p.m. PST.

