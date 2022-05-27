May 27, 2022
Tank, Rolly, Lara, Spike make weight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero had to be separated at Friday’s weigh-in. When posing for photographers, Romero stood in front of Davis, prompting Tank to push him off the stage! An enraged Rolly then tried to get at Tank, but both fighters were held back. Should be a good one tomorrow (as long as it lasts).

Gervonta “Tank” Davis 133.75 vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero 134.25
(WBA lightweight title)

Davis Vs Romero Weigh In 05.27.22 05 28 2022 Weigh In Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions
Photo: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Erislandy “American Dream” Lara 159.75 vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan 159
(WBA middleweight title)

Showtime Davis V Romero Ppv Ny Weigh In Westcott 17
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Other Weights:
Jesús Ramos 153.5 vs. Luke Santamaría 154
Eduardo Ramírez 130 vs. Luis Meléndez 130
Luis Arias 155.25 vs. Jimmy Williams 154
Jalil Hackett 145 vs. Jose Belloso 145.75

Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Promoter: Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV, Showtime YouTube

  • Lara’s last 3 opponents were Canelo’s brother, Greg Vendetti and Thomas Lamanna (which lasted about 80 seconds). He just turned 39 and now he’s fighting Spike O’Sullivan. CLEARLY he’s semi-retired and just enjoying a few last paydays.

    • He figures he might be next for Canelo so he wants to stay active. He might not be wrong!

  • Seriously, I think Rolly will try to rough him up, but once he feels Tank’s power Rolly will be very cautious, but with no avail because he will be decimated before 5 rounds

  • Don’t forget, Romero said last week he could KO Tank in the first round. Hmm, well let’s see it. I bet he is in for a rude awakening. Trash talk is so cheap…

