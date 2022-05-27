Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero had to be separated at Friday’s weigh-in. When posing for photographers, Romero stood in front of Davis, prompting Tank to push him off the stage! An enraged Rolly then tried to get at Tank, but both fighters were held back. Should be a good one tomorrow (as long as it lasts).

Gervonta “Tank” Davis 133.75 vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero 134.25

(WBA lightweight title)



Erislandy “American Dream” Lara 159.75 vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan 159

(WBA middleweight title)



Other Weights:

Jesús Ramos 153.5 vs. Luke Santamaría 154

Eduardo Ramírez 130 vs. Luis Meléndez 130

Luis Arias 155.25 vs. Jimmy Williams 154

Jalil Hackett 145 vs. Jose Belloso 145.75

Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime PPV, Showtime YouTube