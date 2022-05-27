Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero had to be separated at Friday’s weigh-in. When posing for photographers, Romero stood in front of Davis, prompting Tank to push him off the stage! An enraged Rolly then tried to get at Tank, but both fighters were held back. Should be a good one tomorrow (as long as it lasts).
Gervonta “Tank” Davis 133.75 vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero 134.25
(WBA lightweight title)
Erislandy “American Dream” Lara 159.75 vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan 159
(WBA middleweight title)
Other Weights:
Jesús Ramos 153.5 vs. Luke Santamaría 154
Eduardo Ramírez 130 vs. Luis Meléndez 130
Luis Arias 155.25 vs. Jimmy Williams 154
Jalil Hackett 145 vs. Jose Belloso 145.75
Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Promoter: Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV, Showtime YouTube
Both look ripped and ready. Why is Lara on this card?
Lara’s last 3 opponents were Canelo’s brother, Greg Vendetti and Thomas Lamanna (which lasted about 80 seconds). He just turned 39 and now he’s fighting Spike O’Sullivan. CLEARLY he’s semi-retired and just enjoying a few last paydays.
He figures he might be next for Canelo so he wants to stay active. He might not be wrong!
Tank should be a featherweight with no tattoos
Seriously, I think Rolly will try to rough him up, but once he feels Tank’s power Rolly will be very cautious, but with no avail because he will be decimated before 5 rounds
Don’t forget, Romero said last week he could KO Tank in the first round. Hmm, well let’s see it. I bet he is in for a rude awakening. Trash talk is so cheap…
Who gives a shit, this is boxing just enjoy while it lasts.
Good to see Arias getting back in the mix. And now with Team Salas?! Sky the limit.
Tank by ko