Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF closed the festivities portion of their 37th annual convention with the emotional awards banquet. The somber emotions were felt right off the bat as esteemed ring announcer Craig Stephen of Scotland, tolled the memorial ten count for fallen members of the IBF family. Board members Anibal Miramontes, Dr. William Lathan, Roberto Rea, Eddie Cotton, Neville Hotz, Vaughn LaPrade, IBF members Hilton Whitaker, Lindsey Page, Luigi Zaccardi, James Bagshaw, Herbert “Fritz” Werner, Isaac Xamlashe as well as boxers Patrick Day and Maxim Dadashev all passed over the last three years.

There was a buzz as a few familiar faces, who weren’t present at the “Meet the Champions” night made their entry into the ballroom. Former IBF middleweight champ Michael “Second To” Nunn, former IBF Super Middleweight champ Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant and current IBF/WBO Jr. Lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer.

During the dinner, award winners who were present, were called to the stage to accept their awards as follows:

Female Fighter of the Year: Yokasta Valle

IBF Fight of the Year: George Kambosos, Jr. vs Teofimo Lopez (Francisco Meneses of Top Rank accepting)

IBF Female Fight of the Year: Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche (Mayer accepting)

IBF Pan Pacific Fight of the Year: Aran Dipaen vs Sukpraserd Ponpitak (Jimmy’s Boxing accepting)

Most Active Promoter IBF World: Tom Brown Promotions & Matchroom (Sean Gibbons accepting for TGB)

Most Active Promoter Intercontinental: Agon Promotions

Most Active Promoter Pan Pacific: Jimmy’s Boxing

Most Active Promoter Europe: Dennis Hobson

The following recipients were unable to be present to accept the following awards:

Jersey Joe Walcott Award for Fighter of the Year: George Kambosos, Jr.

USBA Fight of the Year: Ivan Golub vs Eric Walker

Most Active Promoter IBF World Female: Matchroom

Most Active Promoter Continental Africa: Golden Gloves

Most Active Promoter Latino: OR Promotions

Most Active Promoter Australasian: D + L Events

Most Active Promoter USBA: DiBella Entertainment

Three or More Title Defenses Ring Recipients:

Caleb Plant (Caleb also had an IBF ring presented to his father Richie)

Yokasta Valle

Barry Michael (some 35 years after the fact!)

Not on Hand to receive their rings:

Sunny Edwards

Naoya Inoue

Evelin Bermudez

Josh Taylor

_

