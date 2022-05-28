Officials are set for tonight’s two WBA title bouts on Showtime PPV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

For the WBA lightweight title bout between Tank Davis and Rolly Romero, the referee will be David Fields. Judges are Ron McNair (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), and Robin Taylor (N.Y.)

For the WBA middleweight title fight between Erislandy Lara and Spike O’Sullivan, the ref will be Benjy Esteves. Judges are Allen Nace (N.Y.), Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), and Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)