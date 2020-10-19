

IBF #3, WBC #11 bantamweight and former world champion Paul Butler (32-2, 15 KOs) remained in contention for another world title shot as he defeated Ryan Walker (11-3, 2 KOs) on points after eight rounds on Sunday at the Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. Butler was in control throughout the majority of the fight, landing a number of good shots. Walker tried his best to make it competitive, but in the end, Butler proved to be too good, with the referee scoring it 79-73 in his favor.

Butler said, “I’ve had eight good rounds there and we’ll see what happens now. I’m number three in the IBF rankings, and I made championship weight so that could push me up to the number 2 spot which is vacant. I want the big fights. I might be 31 now but I still feel 24 or 25. I’m setting records in the gym and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Welterweight Michael McKinson (19-0, 2 KOs) dominated Martin Harkin (13-1, 5 KOs) in a ten rounder. McKinson dropped Harkin in rounds one, two, and five, but he couldn’t finish him.

In a good super flyweight scrap, Jay Harris (18-1, 9 KOs) beat Marcel Braithwaite (9-3, 0 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision, with the three judges scoring it 98-92, 97-93, 98-93.