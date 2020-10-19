October 19, 2020
Boxing News

Prasovic-Puhalo title eliminator Friday in Serbia

Kety Box Promotion/Redzo Dedeic will present a WBO cruiserweight world title eliminator this Friday at the Studio GSP Garage in Belgrade, Serbia. Unbeaten WBO #3 ranked Dilian Prasovic (13-0, 10 KOs) of Montenegro will face unbeaten WBO #4 Edin Puhalo (19-0, 18 KOs) of Herzegovina. The winner will become mandatory to the winner of the December 12 clash between Krzysztof Glowacki and Lawrence Okolie. Those two will meet for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev card in London.

“This is a fantastic showdown between two undefeated big punchers with the winner to be in prime position to challenge for the world title,” said Dedeic.

Ex-IBO champ Mbenge returns with win
IBF #3 bantam Paul Butler victorious

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>