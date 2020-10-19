Kety Box Promotion/Redzo Dedeic will present a WBO cruiserweight world title eliminator this Friday at the Studio GSP Garage in Belgrade, Serbia. Unbeaten WBO #3 ranked Dilian Prasovic (13-0, 10 KOs) of Montenegro will face unbeaten WBO #4 Edin Puhalo (19-0, 18 KOs) of Herzegovina. The winner will become mandatory to the winner of the December 12 clash between Krzysztof Glowacki and Lawrence Okolie. Those two will meet for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev card in London.

“This is a fantastic showdown between two undefeated big punchers with the winner to be in prime position to challenge for the world title,” said Dedeic.