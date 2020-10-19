Former NABF Heavyweight champ 6’7 Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (20-9, 17 KOs) annihilated former WBA title challenger Mike Marrone (21-12, 15 KOs) in round one of the scheduled 10 round main event on Saturday night at the Southpaw Boxing & Fitness Club in Windham, New Hampshire.
From the opening bell, Martz used his superior size and reach to to land combinations at will from the outside before dropping Marrone with a straight right hand. Although Marrone beat the count and wanted to continue, referee Leo Gerstal put a halt to the onslaught midway through the opening stanza.
In the co feature, lightweight Rudy Ochoa (10-0) won an 8 round unanimous decision over Matt Doherty (8-8) by scores of 77-75 on all three cards.
In other action, local fan favorite Brandon Berry (18-5) stopped a very game Bryan Timmons (6-13) in the 4th of the scheduled 8 round super lightweight contest. The 12 bout card was promoted by Boston Boxing Promotions with no spectators in attendance.
Other results- Harry Gigliotti (6-1) 6rd split decision over Devin Christie (0-2), Brandon Highins TKO2 over Bruno Dias (0-9), David Tubbs (3-1) TKO1 over Stephen Stengel (0-2), Matthew Tinker (4-0) TKO2 over Jesus Javier Cintron (1-15), Daniel Robles (3-0) KO1 over Antonio Lucaine (0-5), Greg Bono (1-1) TKO3 over Robert Bricks (0-4), Joshua Raineri (2-0) UD4 over Kyle Cusick (0-1), Tyrone Lucky (11-12) UD4 over Jader Alves de Oliviera (0-2), Laquan Lewis (4-12-1) and Shaquan Moore (0-0-1) battled to a 4 round draw.
Is Marrone both the worst and most undeserving “world title challenger” in history?
Marrone is going to get seriously hurt if the keep letting him fight. He’s been Ko’ed in his last 8 fights. The commissions need to do a better job. Sad stuff.