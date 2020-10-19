Former NABF Heavyweight champ 6’7 Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (20-9, 17 KOs) annihilated former WBA title challenger Mike Marrone (21-12, 15 KOs) in round one of the scheduled 10 round main event on Saturday night at the Southpaw Boxing & Fitness Club in Windham, New Hampshire.

From the opening bell, Martz used his superior size and reach to to land combinations at will from the outside before dropping Marrone with a straight right hand. Although Marrone beat the count and wanted to continue, referee Leo Gerstal put a halt to the onslaught midway through the opening stanza.

In the co feature, lightweight Rudy Ochoa (10-0) won an 8 round unanimous decision over Matt Doherty (8-8) by scores of 77-75 on all three cards.

In other action, local fan favorite Brandon Berry (18-5) stopped a very game Bryan Timmons (6-13) in the 4th of the scheduled 8 round super lightweight contest. The 12 bout card was promoted by Boston Boxing Promotions with no spectators in attendance.

Other results- Harry Gigliotti (6-1) 6rd split decision over Devin Christie (0-2), Brandon Highins TKO2 over Bruno Dias (0-9), David Tubbs (3-1) TKO1 over Stephen Stengel (0-2), Matthew Tinker (4-0) TKO2 over Jesus Javier Cintron (1-15), Daniel Robles (3-0) KO1 over Antonio Lucaine (0-5), Greg Bono (1-1) TKO3 over Robert Bricks (0-4), Joshua Raineri (2-0) UD4 over Kyle Cusick (0-1), Tyrone Lucky (11-12) UD4 over Jader Alves de Oliviera (0-2), Laquan Lewis (4-12-1) and Shaquan Moore (0-0-1) battled to a 4 round draw.

