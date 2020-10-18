By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

“The Monster” Naoya Inoue, the WBA/IBF bantamweight champion, has left Japan for Las Vegas via Los Angeles this evening on Sunday. Naoya accompanied his father/trainer Shingo and younger brother/ex-WBC interim 118-pound champ Takuma. The Monster said, “I’ve perfectly prepared for my defense against Australian challenger Jason Moloney at the MGM Grand on October 31. I will show my best performance there.” Having watched the live telecast of the Teofimo Lopez-Vasyl Lomachenko unification title bout, Naoya took the flight for LAX. Bon voyage.