By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #14 heavyweight Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) has suffered an ankle injury in sparring and been forced to withdraw from his June 17 bout with Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) over ten rounds at the Smoothie King Centre, New Orleans. The bout was planned for the undercard of the WBC super lightweight bout Regis Prograis vs. Danielto Zorrillo, promoted by Eddie Hearn.

“I am devastated that this has happened so close to the fight,” Huni told the Courier Mail. “I was packed and ready to go, I was a day away from flying out and now this has happened.”