June 6, 2023
Boxing News

New opponent for Rozicki

European champion Jean Jacques Olivier (15-2-1, 10 KOs) withdrew from Saturday’s fight in Halifax against Ryan Rozicki (17-1, 16 KOs) for the WBC cruiserweight silver title. To save the card, Rozicki will move up to heavyweight to face Zamig Atakishiyev (8-1-1, 6 KOs) of Azerbaijan in a ten round bout.

“The fight will be at heavyweight and while this is not our optimal path, no one in his weight class was ready to face Rozicki. He is a small cruiserweight and while we don’t want to give Zamig any advantage, we are confident in Ryan’s great potential,” said Three Lions Promotions CEO Daniel Otter.

The co-main event will see current WBC Youth world titleholder Pedro “Simba” Bernal (11-1, 3 KOs) clash with former world title challenger Tyson Cave (35-3.13KOs) in an eight rounder.

Huni injured, withdraws from Tabiti bout

