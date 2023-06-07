Unbeaten IBF #6, WBO #11 light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) has set his sights on the top of the 175-pound division as he hopes to improve his championship credentials with an emphatic victory over fellow unbeaten Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) this Friday in the 10-round main event headlining SHOBOX: The New Generation from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

“I’m coming for everyone at 175-pounds,” said the 30-year-old Izmailov. “I plan on making a statement on Friday night. I’m going to showcase my power and boxing ability against a world-rated fighter. When the opportunity for the knockout comes, I’m taking it and I’m ending his night early.

“I’m known for my power, but offensive and defensive techniques and my ring IQ have all improved and I’m going to show everyone that on Friday night. John David Jackson has taught me how to train like a professional, and I’ve seen the difference in what I can do. I’m learning every day because of the experience that my coach brings into camp.

“I know that [Foster] is experienced on this stage and that like me, he’s looking for a breakout performance. I want him to come to fight. I want to give the fans something exciting for as long as he can take it.”