By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (3-0, 3 KOs) will clash with rugby league legend Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) at the Sydney International Convention Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia on June 16 that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View. Huni’s promoter Dean Lonergan said he had received a letter from IBF chairman Carlos Ortiz confirming that Huni and Gallen will challenge for an IBF regional title. “I am thrilled to have the fight sanctioned for the IBF Pan Pacific title,” Lonergan said.

“If I was Paul Gallen, I would be starting to get very frightened. No amount of money will cover for the fear and anxiety Paul will feel when he knows he is about to get the hiding of his life. At that stage, Paul will question his sanity in fighting Justis. Nothing will stop the beating he is about to get and the only question is how long Paul is prepared to survive in there to get a beating as Justis moves a step closer to his shot at a world title.”