By Joe Koizumi

The Japanese government decided to extend the state of emergency as for four major metropolis/prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, plus two more— Aichi and Fukuoka —in addition, because of the still rampant COVID-19 pandemic from today (May 12) until the end of May. Dangan Promotions planned to book seven regional/national title bouts in three shows on May 22 and 23 at the Sumida Ward Gymnasium, which was eventually forced to close during this month. Therefore, the following title bouts will be put on at the Korakuen Hall in June or July:

Japanese and WBO AP 115-pound title bout

Ryoji Fukunaga vs. Takahiro Fujii

Japanese 105-pound title bout

Masataka Taniguchi vs. Tatsuro Nakashima

Japanese female bantamweight title bout for the vacant belt

Kanako Taniyama vs. Yuko Henzan

Japanese youth 140-pound title bout

Jin Sasaki vs. Kaiki Yuba

OPBF female 105-pound title bout for the vacant belt

Yuko Kuroki vs. Mizuki Chimoto

Japanese 118-pound title bout

Kyosuke Sawada vs. Ikuro Sadatsune

WBO AP 105-pound title bout

Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Toshiki Kawamitsu

The shows at the Korakuen Hall in May will take place as scheduled with the limited attendance up to fifty percent at maximum. The Hall is a private facility, while the Sumida Ward Gymnasium is governed by the ward under the Tokyo Metropolis, which accounts for the difference of the treatments on the boxing shows at the respective venues.