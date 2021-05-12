Two years ago, Danny Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs) was the unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight world champion. He lost the belts in his first defense by split decision to Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Roman will now look to take one step closer to regaining his champion status against Ricardo Espinoza Franco (25-3, 21 KOs) this Saturday on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“Everything I do in boxing from here on out is to regain my status as a world champion,” stated Roman. “I’ll do whatever it takes to put me back in that position. A victory on May 15 will get me one step closer to that goal. I know in my heart I will become a world champion once again.”

Roman is currently rated WBC #2, WBO #2, WBA #3 and IBF #6, so a world title shot might not be far off if he handles Franco as expected. Danny is a 5:1 favorite in the bout.