By Robert Coster

Manguita Boxing Promotions, based in Santo Domingo, is putting on a card this coming Friday in which three unbeaten Dominican prospects will have tune-up fights prior to making their US boxing debut in June and July. Red-hot lightweight Starling Almonte (13-0, 10 KOs) will clash against more experienced fellow Dominican Abraham Peralta (19-8, 8 KOs). This bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Another bout will pit jr featherweight WBA #15 Luis Reinaldo Nunez (10-0, 8 KOs) against visitor Florentino Perez Hernadez (14-5, 2 KOs) of Mexico, and up-and-coming lightweight Edwin De Los Santos (9-0, 8 KOs) will cross gloves against countryman Marco Antonio Acevedo (11-7-1, 2 KOs). These two bouts are scheduled for 8 rounds.

These two young prospects are signed up with Tineo Boxing Management based in Pennsylvania. Says experienced promoter Cesar Mercedes, “Almonte, Nunez and De Los Santos are ready to showcase their talent and potential to the American public and TV but they must first overcome this last hurdle on Friday and do it in impressive fashion. I really believe these young men have a bright future.”