By Boxing Bob Newman

Christy Martin Promotions hits Myrtle Beach, South Carolina’s Crown Reef Resort on Saturday. This will be CMP’s second show at the Crown Reef in the last three and a half months. The 11 bout card will be headlined by New Orleans lightweight Jeremy Hill, who is coming off his first loss back in March on ShoBox, after reeling off 14 straight wins to start his career. He’ll be going up against tough Columbian Deivi Julio in an eight-rounder.

The co-feature will see popular undefeated featherweight and local boy, Victorino Gonzalez, taking on Julio Buitrago in a scheduled six round affair. Gonzalez will be seeking his fifth straight win against the 40 fight veteran.

Martin’s fellow West Virginian, Anthony Savilla will take on fellow undefeated lightweight Emonte Haynes in a scheduled four rounder. “Anthony It is going to help Vic bring CMP to the forefront,” stated Christy.

Recently released from Golden Boy Promotions, Nick Sullivan, will be making his CMP debut in a super lightweight four-rounder against Shannon Hawkins.

Also, undefeated super featherweight knockout artist Daniel Bailey will be making his CMP debut against Aaron Jamel Hollis in a scheduled four-rounder.

Seven more bouts featuring exciting up-and-comers will round out this sold-out show.