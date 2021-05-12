Not long after Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders set an all-time indoor attendance record for a boxing event, professional boxing returns to the area. On Friday, May 21st The Boxing Showcase brings a professional boxing event full of hard-hitting action. Eight bouts set to take place with Rafa “Listo” Gaitan (5-0-1, 3 KOs) headlining in the main event against Jorge Armando Martinez (4-6, 1 KO). The opening bell is set for 7:00pm at the World Famous Mesquite Rodeo Arena in Mesquite, Texas. Special guest, Mexican sports legend Marco Antonio Barrera set to be in attendance. For ticket information call 469-316-7152. Former Fightnews.com® writer Christian Schmidt will be the ring announcer.
