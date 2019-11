Hughie Fury off tonight’s DAZN card Heavyweight Hughie Fury won’t be fighting on today’s DAZN telecast from Monte Carlo. According to promoter Matchroom Boxing, Fury pulled out of his scheduled bout against Pavel Sour “due to a virus.” Fury appeared fine at yesterday’s weigh-in, but must have caught something overnight. Parr beats Mundine by split decision Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.