By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In an upset, 43-year-old multi-time Muay Thai champion John Wayne Parr (11-3, 10 KOs), who hadn’t participated in a boxing match since 2003, defeated 44-year-old former world champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine (48-10, 28 KOs) by ten round split decision in an entertaining super middleweight bout on Saturday night at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in South Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Parr outworked Mundine in the first two two rounds, but “The Man” rocked Parr in round three. Parr knocked down Mundine in round four, sending him through the ropes. Mundine rallied late, but was deducted a point in round eight for hitting behind the head. In the end, scores were 96-93, 95-93 for Parr and 95-94 Mundine.