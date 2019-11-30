Advertisements

November 30, 2019
Boxing Results

Results from Birmingham, England

In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, Commonwealth champ Lerrone Richards (13-0, 3 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over Lennox Clarke (19-1-1, 7 KOs) to add the vacant British title to his collection on Saturday night at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Scores were 115-113 Clarke, 117-112, 116-113 Richards.

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Sam Maxwell (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Connor Parker (12-1, 1 KO). The referee waved it off with Parker taking punishment. Time was 2:45. Maxwell successfully defended his WBO Euro title.

Super featherweight Anthony Cacace (18-1, 7 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten British champion Sam Bowen (15-1, 11 KOs) by twelve round split decision. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 Cacace, and 115-112 Bowen.

A clash between British welterweight champion Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) and Liam Taylor (21-1-1, 10 KOs) ended in a four round technical draw when Jenkins suffered a cut from a headbutt. Jenkins retained the British title.

