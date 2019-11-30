Undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (36-0, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over former lightweight champion Victoria Bustos (19-6, 0 KOs) to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and IBO crowns on Saturday night at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco. At age 38, Braekhus showed she still has the goods, cruising to a 99-91, 98-92, 98-92 win.

Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (21-0, 16 KOs) returned from his 14 month absence from the ring with a ten round unanimous decision over late sub Andriy Rudenko (32-6, 20 KOs). Two-time Olympian Zhang was in command pretty much all the way. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.

Unbeaten super featherweight Joe Cordina (11-0, 7 KOs) won a har fought ten round unanimous decision over Enrique Tinoco (18-6-4, 13 KOs) in a clash for the WBA Continental title. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 96-94.

A scheduled bout between heavyweights Hughie Fury and Pavel Sour was cancelled when Fury became ill.