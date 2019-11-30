In a huge upset, former two-division world champion John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) dethroned WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete (28-4, 21 KOs) on Saturday at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England.

3:1 favorite Tete won the first two rounds, but Casimero dropped Tete with two flush right hands to the side of the head in round three. Tete got up but was still reeling and quickly was sent back to the canvas. He beat the count again, but Casimero, who previously held the IBF light fly and IBF flyweight titles, came in for the kill and got the referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:14.

Casimero became the fourth Filipino boxer to win world titles in three weight classes.