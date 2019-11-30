In a huge upset, former two-division world champion John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) dethroned WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete (28-4, 21 KOs) on Saturday at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England.
3:1 favorite Tete won the first two rounds, but Casimero dropped Tete with two flush right hands to the side of the head in round three. Tete got up but was still reeling and quickly was sent back to the canvas. He beat the count again, but Casimero, who previously held the IBF light fly and IBF flyweight titles, came in for the kill and got the referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:14.
Casimero became the fourth Filipino boxer to win world titles in three weight classes.
I believe Tete would have been in serious trouble if he had faced either Inoue or Donaire in the WBSS boxing series. Inoue and Donaire punch as hard as or even harder than Casimero. In addition, Inoue punches in combination and maneuvers well to get into position to throw punches. Tete was hit on the side of the head (twice, but the first fight hand was the big one) and totally lost his legs.
A great win for Casimero, but I really don’t know where Tete goes from here. A devastating knockout loss after a long layoff after injury doesn’t bode well for his future.