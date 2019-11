In a tune-up fight, heavyweight Robert ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs) won by second round KO over Mateus Roberto “Tsunami” Osorio (9-5, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in the historic Estonian city of Narva. Helenius has set his sights on a return to the United States in the next few months. He made his U.S. debut in July, but was stopped by Gerald Washington.

