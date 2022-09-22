Lightweights Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad faced off at the final press conference for their DAZN clash for the IBO belt on Saturday night at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. It will be former IBF featherweight ruler Galahad’s first fight since his shock KO loss to Kiko Martinez 10 months ago.

Maxi Hughes: Only Barry knows if he’s the same after that KO…the form and momentum are with me, but I am underdog again and that’s something I am used to, it’s just how I approach things regardless of what people think, the bookies think. We’re confident as a team in what we’re doing and that’s the most important thing – getting my hand raised and hearing ‘and still.’

Kid Galahad: I think if Maxi got KO’d the way I did, he would have been finished but I am a different gravy to him, and on Saturday we’ll see. It’s not mind games, it’s the truth. I got KO’d by Kiko. He asked his trainer to pull him out of a fight because he had a bloody nose. That’s the truth, I’m not sugar-coating it, I would rather go out on my shield, that’s the difference in our mentalities.