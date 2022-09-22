Despite consecutive losses to Jessica McCaskill and her 41st birthday looming next week, former undisputed women’s welterweight champion “The First Lady” Cecilia Braekhus is planning to continue her career in the junior middleweight division.

“I’m very excited to compete in the 154lb. division and want to fight all of the world champions,” proclaimed Braekhus, (36-2, 9 KO’s). “I fought for thirteen years as a welterweight with great success and now I’m looking for the biggest fights at 154. Looking at the best fighters at 154, I’d want to face the world champions; Hannah Rankin, Natasha Jonas or Marie-Eve Dicaire, there’s no time to waste and I’d happily fight them anywhere they wish.”

Braekhus, who has been out of action for 18 months, added “The break has given me a chance to reset my career and truly focus on my goal of becoming a world champion at 154 and towards another undisputed status.”