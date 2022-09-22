Former WBO female featherweight champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) will bring “The Heat” back after 17 months of inactivity versus eight-time world title challenger Calista Silgado (20-15, 15 KOs) in the main event of an October 13 card at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan. Hardy-Silgado will be a six round lightweight bout.

In the co-feature will be IBF #7 welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (20-1, 15 KOs), who will be putting his USBA title on the line in a yet to be determined opponent.