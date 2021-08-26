Unbeaten heavyweights Filip Hrgović (12-0, 10 KOs) and Marko Radonjic (22-0, 22 KOs) clash in a ‘Battle of the Giants’ on September 10 at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria for the IBF International Heavyweight Title, live on RTL in Croatia and DAZN in over 170 countries and territories worldwide.

Hrgović, the 29-year-old from Zagreb, Croatia, returns to action following a knockout win over Rydell Booker on November 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Radonjic, who is known as the ‘Montenegro Hammer,’ holds a record of 22 knockout wins from 22 contests.

“This is going to be a great fight between two top heavyweights,” said Hrgović. “I have a lot of respect for Radonjic for taking this fight when many wouldn’t. I’m excited to box at the Wörthersee Stadium. I expect a lot of Croatians to travel to support me and I look forward to fighting in front of the Austrian fans too. Radonjic has a good record, he has won all his fights by knockout, but he has never fought anyone like me. On September 10, he will feel my power and the ‘Montenegro Hammer’ will fall!”

“Filip Hrgović is a great fighter and I’m really looking forward to fighting him,” says Radonjic. “It will be an exciting fight between two big punching heavyweights. I know Hrgović is a good boxer but I’m confident I can beat him. I will take the IBF International Title home with me. The ‘Montenegro Hammer’ is coming to win!”