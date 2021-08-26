Last time we saw former world champion Ivan Baranchyk in the ring, he was in the 2020 fight of the year against Jose “Chon” Zepeda. They say you’re never the same after a fight like the Zepeda-Baranchyk war.

On Sunday, Baranchyk (22-2, 13 KOs) will be in action against unbeaten Montana Love (15-0-1, 7 KOs) on the Paul-Woodley PPV. “I’m excited. I’m hungry and I’m ready for the next challenge,” said Baranchyk Wednesday.

“He’s never fought anybody like me. He’s never been ten rounds. I’m ready for a long-distance fight. Of course, he’s going to try to move around a lot and box me. But this is no problem for me. I’ve changed my style a little bit. I will try to show everybody the new Ivan Baranchyk.

“We will see what’s next for me. Right now, I just need to fight Montana Love. We will see what happens after that.”