Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach is looking to patch things up with undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor. Roach posted the following on social media: “Let’s clear this up now before I lose a friend in @JoshTaylorBoxer. When I came into the media center on Friday, after Manny’s weigh-in, I was asked about Josh being Manny’s next opponent. I responded with, “Who’s Josh Taylor?,” because Manny has fought as a welterweight since 2009, with the exception of Margarito at super welterweight. The rest of my quote, which seems to have been buried, was: “We have never been offered that fight, no one’s ever talked about that fight. It’s not something that’s out there. Yeah, he’s a multi-time world champion, but it’s not something that’s been spoken about. So how can I give you a good answer? I can’t…of course, I know Josh. He’s my friend.”

Taylor wasn’t happy about Roach’s original comment, tweeting: “Absolutely no need for the disrespect from Freddie Roach, he knows fine well who I am. I have beaten him in the opposite and beat two of his former fighters after all. Wank stain.”