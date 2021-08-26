August 26, 2021
Roach explains ‘Who’s Josh Taylor?’ comment

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach is looking to patch things up with undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor. Roach posted the following on social media: “Let’s clear this up now before I lose a friend in @JoshTaylorBoxer. When I came into the media center on Friday, after Manny’s weigh-in, I was asked about Josh being Manny’s next opponent. I responded with, “Who’s Josh Taylor?,” because Manny has fought as a welterweight since 2009, with the exception of Margarito at super welterweight. The rest of my quote, which seems to have been buried, was: “We have never been offered that fight, no one’s ever talked about that fight. It’s not something that’s out there. Yeah, he’s a multi-time world champion, but it’s not something that’s been spoken about. So how can I give you a good answer? I can’t…of course, I know Josh. He’s my friend.”

Taylor wasn’t happy about Roach’s original comment, tweeting: “Absolutely no need for the disrespect from Freddie Roach, he knows fine well who I am. I have beaten him in the opposite and beat two of his former fighters after all. Wank stain.”

