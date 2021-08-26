August 26, 2021
Boxing News

WBC 108lb champ Teraji tests positive for COVID

September 10 world title bout postponed

WBC 108LB CHAMP TERAJI TESTS POSITIVE IN COVID-19, TITLE BOUT POSTPONED
Photo: Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

WBC light-flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji (18-0, 10 KOs) was slated to make his ninth defense against #1 ranked compatriot Masamichi Yabuki (12-3, 11 KOs) in Kyoto, Japan, on September 10, but it was inevitably postponed because the champion tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test. It was announced today (Thursday) by Shinsei Promotions. Teraji was put into quarantine at home, waiting for a medical order of the public health center. Reportedly the champ has a slight illness and will come back to training soon. We wish for his speedy recovery with his Yabuki defense to be re-scheduled early.

Finally. 2020 NYSBHOF inductions on Sept 19
Hrgovic-Radonjic collide Sept 10

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >