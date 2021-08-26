September 10 world title bout postponed

By Joe Koizumi

WBC light-flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji (18-0, 10 KOs) was slated to make his ninth defense against #1 ranked compatriot Masamichi Yabuki (12-3, 11 KOs) in Kyoto, Japan, on September 10, but it was inevitably postponed because the champion tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test. It was announced today (Thursday) by Shinsei Promotions. Teraji was put into quarantine at home, waiting for a medical order of the public health center. Reportedly the champ has a slight illness and will come back to training soon. We wish for his speedy recovery with his Yabuki defense to be re-scheduled early.