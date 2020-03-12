By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will clash with IBF #6, WBO #9 light middleweight Tim Tszyu on April 22 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland. The location was announced today. The stadium holds 25,000. IBF#13 middleweight Horn is confident of defeating Tszyu, who has been made the slight betting favorite by bookmakers.

Tim Tszyu: “I’m a warrior. We’re boxers, we have to be ready for a war. You have got to give everything. You’ve got to be ready to die in the ring. I don’t want to give predictions, but I’m coming to fight, I’m coming to win.”

Jeff Horn: “He’ll be fighting out of his skin and so will I, so it’s going to be a cracking fight. I’ve got the experience in there to take away Tim’s tools and to get this victory. I don’t know how that’s going to happen, whether it’s going to be a stoppage or not. We’re always looking for a knockout, but a points victory is a victory.”