By Ron Jackson

The veteran Tshifhiwa “Spider” Munyai (15-3-1, 7 KOs) from Makwarela in the Limpopo Province and Siphosethu Mvula (31-6-1, 18 KOs) of Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape meet in a scheduled 12 round bout for the vacant South African lightweight title at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The title became vacant when Ayanda Nkosi won the vacant WBF lightweight belt in September last year.

Mvula, who is listed at No. 1 in the most recent Boxing SA ratings made his pro debut in June 2012 and his only losses have come against Lwandile Sityatha for the vacant WBF junior bantamweight belt; Toto Helebe and Innocent Mantengu. Since the loss to Mantengu he has won six and fought to one draw

Mvula is experienced at championship level having held the South African junior bantamweight and WBF Continental Africa lightweight titles.

However, the 34-year-old Munyai is far more experienced at championship level having held the Commonwealth bantamweight, WBA Intercontinental bantamweight and WBA Pan African junior featherweight titles. Munyai is now fighting out of the Alan Toweel gym in Linden.

This is a competitive matchup which should go the long route with a close decision either way.

MAIN SUPPORTING BOUT

In the main supporting bout, the talented Akani Phuzi who is unbeaten in ten fights meets Alick Gogodo from Malawi who has won four and lost four fights in a cruiserweight fight scheduled for eight rounds.

UNDERCARD

Ryno Liebenberg, 36, who has a record of 19-7-1, 13 KOs and won multiple titles, faces Alex Kabangu (5-2-2, 2 KOs) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in an eight round super middleweight bout.

In another super middleweight bout Frank Rodrigues goes in against Stanis Apanu (DRC) and in the opening bout of the afternoon Sanele Mhlungu and Lebogang Moila meet over four rounds at junior flyweight.

The tournament is presented by Marianne Toweel of Charing Cross Promotions.