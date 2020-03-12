

The spring series finale of Boxeo Telemundo will take place on Friday with a battle of flyweights. Mexican compatriots Hugo “Verdugo” Guarneros (16-3-2, 8 KOs) and Adrian “Gatico” Curiel (15-3, 3 KOs) will square off for the vacant WBC international title.

The 10 round main event will take place at the Domo del Sindicato Nacional de los Trabajadores IMSS in Mexico City. Guarneros is coming off of a valiant effort where he dropped a decision to world ranked unbeaten Sunny Edwards. Though he lost he feels the experience from this fight will work in his favor vs Curiel.

What do you feel you learned most from the loss to Edwards in his native United Kingdom?

I feel that you can learn from your losses and come back even stronger. I will show this on Friday.

Do you feel more in your comfort zone fighting at home?

I definitely enjoy fighting at home but I am not depending on that for success. My team has prepared a solid gameplan and its my job to carry it out.

On paper, you have a higher knockout percentage than Curiel. Do you feel you enter this fight as the puncher between you two?

The KO percentage may be in my favor statistically but I believe we are about even in the power category.

This will be your first time headlining a Telemundo event. How important is it for you to impress on such a big stage?

It is very important for me because so many people will be seeing me fight for the first time. It is a very important fight for both of us. I trained very hard for this fight and am determined to leave the ring with this title. I am prepared to go the distance but will go for the knockout if I see an opening.

The previous fights this season on Telemundo have been very entertaining fights. How important is it for you to close out the season out the way it started?

The fans watching on Telemundo are going to be entertained. The significance of winning this fight is major for both of our careers. We both want to show that we belong at the next level and I know I will.

* * *

“Gatico” Curiel vs “Verdugo” Guarnero airs this Friday 11:35EST on Telemundo.