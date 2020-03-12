Heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora will face off for the first time at a press conference in London tomorrow. Usyk opened as about a 7:1 favorite to beat Del Boy.

—–

With Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire being held at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan, expect heavy security protocols in place for all pre-fight events.

—–

WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson joined forces with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Wednesday at the city’s Rotunda Recreation & Wellness Center to talk to a large group of local children. Stevenson autographed posters, took photos, and gave each child an official Team Stevenson headband.

—–

Sad to report that Josie Harris, 40, the former girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, was found dead in Valencia, California, on Tuesday night. She was 40. Harris was the mother of three of Floyd’s children. No foul play is suspected.

—–

The Olympic boxing qualifier for the Americas, scheduled to run from March 26-April 3 in Buenos Aires, is the latest boxing event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus. A new date and new venue could be known sometime today.

—–

No boxing events in the USA have been cancelled thus far.