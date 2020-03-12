WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson is a whopping 50:1 favorite to defend his world title on Saturday against Miguel Marriaga on ESPN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. 50:1 seems a little harsh. The 33-year-old Marriaga has some pop with 25 KOs in 29 wins, and has only lost to top fighters (Vasyl Lomachenko, Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters). Stevenson should win, but…

That same night, fan-favorite KO artist James Kirkland is a surprisingly close -290 favorite to get past “Madman” Marcos Hernandez +230 on FS1 from MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Kirkland ended a four-year layoff with two quick knockouts in 2019 tune-ups. His last competitive fight was in 2015 against Canelo. Hernandez lost a near shutout unanimous decision to Kevin Newman II in his last fight.