Oregon Governor Kate Brown put into effect a ban on large public gatherings, which unfortunately includes an April 4 boxing card at the Clackamas Armory in Portland. Both GBU/IBF welterweight champion Layla “Amazing” McCarter and challenger Yamila “La Maquinita” Reynoso are prepared to postpone their rematch and keep the bout intact. Additionally, tickets purchased for the April 4th card will be honored when the rematch takes place. Promoter 2Pound Sports and Entertainment is looking to book a brand new date as soon as possible.