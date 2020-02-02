By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn and IBF #7 light middleweight Tim Tszyu have agreed to meet in April at a venue yet to be decided with Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Townsville all under consideration.

”I have a lot of respect for Tim Tszyu, and what his dad did in the past,” Horn told the Main Event boxing podcast. “But it definitely comes down to business and I’m in there to beat Tim Tszyu.”

“It’s my opportunity,” said Tszyu. “It’s the best position that I want to be at, and I know this [fight] is the one. This is what I was born for. I’ve been fighting my whole life for this particular moment.”

The 25-year-old Tszyu added, “I want to test him. I know I can. Yes, he’s fought some of the greats, but I believe I can bring him into those trenches and test him in a way he’s already been tested, and in a way he won’t be able to survive.

“This fight is like every fight of mine. I’m going to take it seriously and again, it’s just one step at a time. Jeff Horn’s just another name on the list.”