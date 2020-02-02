WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
February 2, 2020
Future WBA Champions Camp in full swing

Wbafuturecampday1
The first training sessions of the “Future WBA Champions” Camp started on Saturday in Medellin, Colombia. The facilities of the MMA Colombia gym were used for the technical/tactical work of Argentina, Venezuela, Panama and Colombia, whose groups completed two-hour shifts.

The top athletes preparing for their Tokyo 2020 qualifiers began their exchanges with various bag jobs, shadow exercises, among other workouts.

Colombia and Venezuela are the most numerous delegations, as they arrived at the event with their regular and substitute teams in search of defining who will attend the qualifiers.

The athletes reported being motivated to work together with top-level teams and to be able to have the necessary tools to give a good performance in their tournaments.

