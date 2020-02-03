Dominican Jeison Rosario was named Boxer of the Month by the World Boxing Association (WBA) in January, while Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev won the honorary mention, thanks to both fighters’ victories.

The monthly rankings of the pioneer boxing organization have already been published, and with them the awards of the period. Rosario takes the highest honors thanks to his excellent victory on January 18 against American Julian Williams. The Quisqueyan broke all predictions with a brilliant performance that defined the American by technical knockout in the fifth round. Now, Rosario appears in the discussion to face the super welterweight best fighters to defend his Super Championship.

On the other hand, Akhmadaliev also had a great performance as a challenger just this Thursday night and defeated Daniel Roman by split decision to keep the Super Championship in the super bantamweight division. The native of Uzbekistan, who is 25 years old, brought out all his strength and speed to solve a rather complicated lawsuit against a solid champion who was going to his fifth exhibition of the black and gold belt.

“MJ” looks like one of the most fearsome fighters in the 122-pound division and is undefeated in eight fights, with six knockouts.