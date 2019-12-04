The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced today the members of the Class of 2020. Inductees include champions Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez and “Sugar” Shane Mosley in the men’s Modern category; Barbara Buttrick in the women’s Trailblazer category and “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin and “The Dutch Destroyer” Lucia Rijker in the women’s Modern category. Non-participants and observers to be inducted include promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser. Lightweight champion Frank Erne in the Old Timer category and Paddy Ryan in the Pioneer category will also be honored.

