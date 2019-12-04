By Joe Koizumi

During the 32nd WBO Convention here in Tokyo, Japan, the WBO president Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel accepted an interview by Japanese press people at the Tokyo Dome Hotel on Tuesday, and mentioned good possibilities of WBO-related superfights, which have been reported big in our papers today.



Paco said, “The WBO will endeavor to realize an anticipated unification title bout between WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue and the newly crowned WBO ruler John Riel Casimero in the nearest future. Also, the WBO flyweight champ Kosei Tanaka, the three-division all-WBO titlist, may have an ambitious shot at the WBO junior bantam belt against compatriot and four-class kingpin Kazuto Ioka.” If materialized, both Inoue-Casimero and Ioka-Tanaka confrontations must be truly sensational superfights here.