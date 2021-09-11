Hard Rock Live – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida.

Is a boxing match between UFC legends, Anderson Silva scored a brutal first round knockout over Tito Ortiz. Ortiz aggressively pressured Silva, who countered and hurt Ortiz. He then blasted Ortiz to the canvas for the count. Silva defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, so he can box at a decent level.

In a WBA super featherweight eliminator, Jono Carroll (22-6, 5 KOs) won a close ten round majority decision over Andy Vences (23-3-1, 12 KOs). Vences had Carroll pretty busted up by round eight. Doctors gave Carroll a good look after the round, which seemed to wake up Carroll who then rallied in the final two rounds. In the end, scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93 for Carroll. Vences looked shocked when the decision was announced.

Former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye (29-4, 26 KOs) carried his friend business magnate Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KOs) over eight uneventful two-minute rounds that resembled a sparring session. Haye never opened up and won easily 79-72, 80-71, 79-72. After the fight, Haye called out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Junior lightweight Anthony Chavez (9-1-1, 3 KOs) and veteran Diuhl Olguin (15-19-5, 10 KOs) battled to a six round majority draw. Scores were 58-56, 57-57, 57-57.

Pro debuting middleweight Eliezer Silva outpointed Terry Roscoe (2-5, 0 KOs) over four rounds. Scores were 39-36 3x. Roscoe down in round three.